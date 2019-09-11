Wednesday, September 11, 2019  | 11 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

SJC to continue working independently: Justice Asif Saeed Khosa

42 mins ago
 
New judicial year marked at the Supreme Court



In a speech at a ceremony that took place for the start of the new judicial year, Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa said that the time has come to fix our own home.
 
TOPICS:
Chief Justice Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
The message of Imam Hussain (RA) for Muslims
The message of Imam Hussain (RA) for Muslims
What is the historical significance of Karbala?
What is the historical significance of Karbala?
Remembering the martyrs of Karbala
Remembering the martyrs of Karbala
Karachi overweight man has trouble walking and standing up
Karachi overweight man has trouble walking and standing up
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.