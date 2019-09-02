Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Sacks of trash found in Karachi’s sewerage lines

16 mins ago
 
Officials say it was deliberate



Sacks of trash were found stuck in sewerage lines and manholes in different areas of Karachi. Officials suggest that someone has been deliberately dumping the bags so that the lines get choked and authorities are blamed.
 
garbage Karachi
 
