Sacks of trash found in Karachi’s sewerage lines
SAMAA TV
16 mins ago
Officials say it was deliberate
Sacks of trash were found stuck in sewerage lines and manholes in different areas of Karachi. Officials suggest that someone has been deliberately dumping the bags so that the lines get choked and authorities are blamed.
TOPICS:
garbage
Karachi
