Wednesday, September 25, 2019 | 25 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Another Indian MiG-21 fighter jet crashes
NAB given go ahead to file reference against Aslam Raisani
Attacking India is not an option, says PM Imran Khan
Disappointed as a human by world’s silence on Kashmir: PM
Toggle navigation
HOME
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Education
Peshawar student biologists create bacteria art
SAMAA TV
1 hour ago
Not all bacteria is dangerous
TOPICS:
art
Peshawar
HOME
NEXT
RELATED STORIES
Two teenage girls die from dengue in Peshawar
4 days ago
4 days ago
Peshawar CCPO takes action against cops asking for bribes
4 days ago
4 days ago
Two injured in hand grenade explosion
7 days ago
7 days ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
MOST READ
Video: 2km road in Mirpur sinks after earthquake
Fire breaks out at a flat in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Three muggers rob people at a roadside hotel in Karachi
Watch: Hail, heavy rain leaves Karachi residents surprised
Murad Ali Shah will be supervising the Karachi cleaning campaign
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.