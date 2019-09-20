Friday, September 20, 2019  | 20 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Murad Ali Shah will be supervising the Karachi cleaning campaign

14 mins ago
 
The CM was given a briefing

 
TOPICS:
garbage Karachi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
This Multan sewerage line has been blocked for nine months
This Multan sewerage line has been blocked for nine months
local
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
local
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
transport
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Second time's a charm for thieves in Karachi's Malir
Watch: Second time’s a charm for thieves in Karachi’s Malir
Saudi government increases Umrah and Hajj fees by 300 riyal
Saudi government increases Umrah and Hajj fees by 300 riyal
Veena Malik praises Maryam Nawaz's personality, dressing sense
Veena Malik praises Maryam Nawaz’s personality, dressing sense
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.