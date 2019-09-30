Monday, September 30, 2019 | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
What’s in Mehwish Hayat’s ‘leaked video’?
Terrorism clauses dropped in Mureed Abbas murder case
Dengue death toll in Karachi rises to 11
Karachi contractor arrested for littering in Clifton
Toggle navigation
HOME
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Fashion
Models strut their stuff at Rawalpindi fashion show
Farah Rabbani
1 hour ago
It was an opportunity for new models
TOPICS:
fashion show
Rawalpindi
HOME
NEXT
RELATED STORIES
Dengue death toll in Karachi rises to 11
57 mins ago
57 mins ago
Dengue update: 157 more people diagnosed in Rawalpindi
2 days ago
2 days ago
Three Rawalpindi men arrested for raping 14-year-old boy
4 days ago
4 days ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Designers bring their A-game to PFDC Bridal Week Day 2
Muhammad Qurban
fashion
Lahore, PFDC, Fashion show
MOST READ
Water Board officer falls into manhole in Karachi’s Khamiso Goth
Video: 2km road in Mirpur sinks after earthquake
Watch: Hail, heavy rain leaves Karachi residents surprised
Three muggers rob people at a roadside hotel in Karachi
A bird's eye view of the earthquake damage in Mirpur
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.