Musicians unite for a night of alternative music

Prognostic Records held a musical event at the Yamaha musiCafe,where several underground bands showcased their performances. The bands including some groups who were rejected at the Pepsi battle of the bands for being too 'alternative' in their respective genres.Nvicta,Grass monk.Raakh,In Colors and Kaan Phaard were some of the bands who preformed. There were also electronic acts by "Cannabass" & "TabxTaby" as well as Rap/Hip-Hop performances by "MOE" & "DeeMas". The event was held in Karachi.