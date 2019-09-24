Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Karachi’s TikTokkers don’t earn money, but fans

4 mins ago
 
Karachi's Frere Hall has become TikTok land



These stars gather at Frere Hall every Sunday to make parody, music and skits as well as meet their fans.
 
TOPICS:
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Fire breaks out at a flat in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Fire breaks out at a flat in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
Watch: 2km road in Mirpur sinks after earthquake
Watch: 2km road in Mirpur sinks after earthquake
Three muggers rob people at a roadside hotel in Karachi
Three muggers rob people at a roadside hotel in Karachi
Murad Ali Shah will be supervising the Karachi cleaning campaign
Murad Ali Shah will be supervising the Karachi cleaning campaign
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.