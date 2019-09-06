Friday, September 6, 2019 | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
IHC rejects Raja Pervez Ashraf’s plea seeking removal from ECL
Shaniera praises CBC’s quick cleanup of Clifton beach medical waste
Court reserves verdict in Islamabad Zoo neglect case
Seven schoolchildren, rickshaw driver killed in Narowal traffic accident
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
Karachi overweight man has trouble walking and standing up
Syed Ali Hasnain Zaidi
20 mins ago
He is 40 years old and weighs 250kg
TOPICS:
Karachi
RELATED STORIES
Warehouse fire in Karachi’s Shershah doused after seven hours
53 mins ago
53 mins ago
Watch: Change of guard ceremony held at Quaid’s Mausoleum
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Two Karachi policemen arrested on charges of ‘harassment and extortion’
1 day ago
1 day ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Man makes 56,000 alams in Muharram
Rashid Hameed
local
6 hours ago
Tents set up in Faisalabad to honour martyrs of Karbala
Abdul Ahad
local
9 hours ago
Lahore NGO teaches 5,000 children by selling trash
SAMAA TV
local
1 day ago
Lahore, School, Welfare
MOST READ
CCTV footage shows motorcyclists attacking doctor in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Fistfight breaks out between Karachi traffic policeman and driver
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi's Korangi
Sacks of trash found in Karachi's sewerage lines
Watch Sheikh Rasheed's unintentionally electric speech
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.