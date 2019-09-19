Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

IT exhibit highlights how you can avoid banking scams

9 mins ago
 
It was held in Karachi



An exhibition was held at Karachi's Expo Centre that focused on prevention of scams in the economic sector by using technological equipment. FBR has launched an app for income tax returns for salaried people as well.
 
TOPICS:
fbr Karachi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
banking, cheaque, bank notes, currency, technology, exhibition, expo center, Karachi
 
MOST READ
Watch: Second time's a charm for thieves in Karachi's Malir
Watch: Second time’s a charm for thieves in Karachi’s Malir
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
Saudi government increases Umrah and Hajj fees by 300 riyal
Saudi government increases Umrah and Hajj fees by 300 riyal
Veena Malik praises Maryam Nawaz's personality, dressing sense
Veena Malik praises Maryam Nawaz’s personality, dressing sense
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.