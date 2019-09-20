Friday, September 20, 2019  | 20 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Fire breaks out at a flat in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar

1 hour ago
 
A fire tender was immediately dispatched to the site



A fire broke out on Friday at an apartment in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. A fire tender was immediately dispatched to the site to douse the blaze.
 
Fire Karachi
 
Murad Ali Shah will be supervising the Karachi cleaning campaign
This Multan sewerage line has been blocked for nine months
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
Watch: Second time's a charm for thieves in Karachi's Malir
Veena Malik praises Maryam Nawaz's personality, dressing sense
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
Fawad Chaudhry bashes Sindh government for Karachi's garbage
