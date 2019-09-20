Friday, September 20, 2019 | 20 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Islamabad IG dismisses cop for harassing, blackmailing female colleagues
Two people die of dengue in Karachi
Two children killed in wall collapse
‘NAB recovered Rs71b from corrupt individuals in last 22 months’
Toggle navigation
HOME
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
Fire breaks out at a flat in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Ahmer Rehman
1 hour ago
A fire tender was immediately dispatched to the site
A fire broke out on Friday at an apartment in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. A fire tender was immediately dispatched to the site to douse the blaze.
TOPICS:
Fire
Karachi
HOME
NEXT
RELATED STORIES
Two people die of dengue in Karachi
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Murad Ali Shah will be supervising the Karachi cleaning campaign
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Caught on CCTV camera: Masked men rob Karachi mobile shop
1 day ago
1 day ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Murad Ali Shah will be supervising the Karachi cleaning campaign
SAMAA TV
local
9 hours ago
This Multan sewerage line has been blocked for nine months
Rashid Hameed
local
13 hours ago
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
SAMAA TV
local
3 days ago
Islamabad, decoity, theft, kidnapping, murder
MOST READ
Watch: Second time's a charm for thieves in Karachi's Malir
Veena Malik praises Maryam Nawaz's personality, dressing sense
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad
Fawad Chaudhry bashes Sindh government for Karachi's garbage
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.