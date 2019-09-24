Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Firdous Awan says earthquake remarks were taken out of context

1 hour ago
 
Says media reported it negatively



Firdous Ashiq Awan, PM Imran Khan’s assistant on information and broadcasting, said that a part of her speech in Islamabad on Tuesday was reported out of context.

A number social media activists and journalists posted a video of the event on Twitter and Facebook, claiming that Awan cracked a joke on the earthquake in the country and said the change [tabdeeli] was not acceptable to the earth.

Later, Awan said in a video message that it was “irresponsible” of media and social media to “negatively” portray her remarks.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
earthquake Firdous Ashiq Awan Kashmir
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, Electricity, Bills
 
MOST READ
Video: 2km road in Mirpur sinks after earthquake
Video: 2km road in Mirpur sinks after earthquake
Fire breaks out at a flat in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Fire breaks out at a flat in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Three muggers rob people at a roadside hotel in Karachi
Three muggers rob people at a roadside hotel in Karachi
Murad Ali Shah will be supervising the Karachi cleaning campaign
Murad Ali Shah will be supervising the Karachi cleaning campaign
Caught on CCTV camera: Masked men rob Karachi mobile shop
Caught on CCTV camera: Masked men rob Karachi mobile shop
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.