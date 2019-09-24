Firdous Awan says earthquake remarks were taken out of context

Firdous Ashiq Awan, PM Imran Khan’s assistant on information and broadcasting, said that a part of her speech in Islamabad on Tuesday was reported out of context.
A number social media activists and journalists posted a video of the event on Twitter and Facebook, claiming that Awan cracked a joke on the earthquake in the country and said the change [tabdeeli] was not acceptable to the earth.
Later, Awan said in a video message that it was “irresponsible” of media and social media to “negatively” portray her remarks.