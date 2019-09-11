Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 11 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Politics
‘Clean Karachi campaign has damaged the metropolis’
SAMAA TV
12 mins ago
He held a press conference on Tuesday
If the prime minister knows the reality of the clean Karachi campaign, he will not remove Ali Zaidi from his party, said Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani in a press conference on Tuesday.
TOPICS:
Karachi
PTI
