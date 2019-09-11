Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 11 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
US designates TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud as ‘global terrorist’
Sindh Bank officer becomes NAB’s witness in fake accounts case
PM’s Karachi committee can only give recommendations, says Sindh governor
Four injured in fight between two groups in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Technology
An inside look at Apple’s new iPhone 11
Samaa Digital
6 mins ago
iPhone 11 pro and pro max are all about the camera
Apple refreshed its line of iPhones for 2019 at an event on Tuesday, announcing the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
TOPICS:
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
The message of Imam Hussain (RA) for Muslims
What is the historical significance of Karbala?
Remembering the martyrs of Karbala
Karachi overweight man has trouble walking and standing up
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.