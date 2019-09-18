Wednesday, September 18, 2019 | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Health
48 polio cases reported in KP this year
Fayaz Ahmed
13 mins ago
22 cases reported from Bannu district
Two new polio cases have been reported in KP. One of them is of a two-and-a-half year old child from Lakki Marwat.
KP
polio
