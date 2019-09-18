Wednesday, September 18, 2019  | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Health

48 polio cases reported in KP this year

13 mins ago
 
22 cases reported from Bannu district



Two new polio cases have been reported in KP. One of them is of a two-and-a-half year old child from Lakki Marwat.
 
TOPICS:
KP polio
 
polio, KP, banny, torghar, lakki marwat
 
