Tuesday, September 17, 2019  | 17 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

105 crime cases reported in a week in Islamabad

38 mins ago
 
It has become a cause for concern



The capital city of Pakistan has been under a serious threat of an increasing crime rate. SHOs of different areas have been dismissed because of the situation.
 
TOPICS:
Crime Islamabad
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
Sialkot gets its first tourist bus
transport
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
local
Water is running short in Quetta
Water is running short in Quetta
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
You can now travel anywhere in Lahore in just Rs50
You can now travel anywhere in Lahore in just Rs50
Watch: Second time's a charm for thieves in Karachi's Malir
Watch: Second time’s a charm for thieves in Karachi’s Malir
Tando Soomro: Inside Sindh's model village
Tando Soomro: Inside Sindh’s model village
Saudi government increases Umrah and Hajj fees by 300 riyal
Saudi government increases Umrah and Hajj fees by 300 riyal
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.