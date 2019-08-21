Wednesday, August 21, 2019 | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
‘You are slave media’, Safdar tells reporters in Lahore
Tehmina Ahmed
8 mins ago
Says they can't air his comments
Captain (retired) Safdar, the husband of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, said on Wednesday that he won't give interviews to the media because it is not free.
"You can't air it,” Safdar said when a SAMAA TV reporter asked him about the case against his wife. "I don't want to waste your and my time."
He told the reporters: “You are not free
bhai sahab
... you are slave media.”
The PML-N leader said that he will himself walk to the reporter’s office to give an interview “when the media get freed”.
Captain Safdar
maryam nawaz
pmln
Captain Safdar, Maryam Nawaz, PMLN, Censorship, Media Freedom
