HOME > Politics

‘You are slave media’, Safdar tells reporters in Lahore

8 mins ago
 
Says they can't air his comments



Captain (retired) Safdar, the husband of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, said on Wednesday that he won't give interviews to the media because it is not free.

"You can't air it,” Safdar said when a SAMAA TV reporter asked him about the case against his wife. "I don't want to waste your and my time."

He told the reporters: “You are not free bhai sahab... you are slave media.”

The PML-N leader said that he will himself walk to the reporter’s office to give an interview “when the media get freed”.

