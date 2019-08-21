‘You are slave media’, Safdar tells reporters in Lahore

Says they can't air his comments

"You can't air it," Safdar said when a SAMAA TV reporter asked him about the case against his wife. "I don't want to waste your and my time."He told the reporters: "You are not free bhai sahab... you are slave media."The PML-N leader said that he will himself walk to the reporter's office to give an interview "when the media get freed".