Monday, August 5, 2019  | 3 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Election

What happened in the Senate election?

53 mins ago
 
Everything you need to know



The opposition’s no-confidence motion against Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani was presented in the Senate on Thursday​.
 
TOPICS:
Senate election
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Senate chairperson forgets to vote for himself in election
Watch: Senate chairperson forgets to vote for himself in election
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed has his Eid animals ready, do you?
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed has his Eid animals ready, do you?
This Peshawar rabab music shop doesn't like making a noise
This Peshawar rabab music shop doesn’t like making a noise
Kashmir’s living ‘saint’ who heals people’s eyes
Kashmir’s living ‘saint’ who heals people’s eyes
Watch: Amateur thief caught on camera in failed Gujranwala robbery
Watch: Amateur thief caught on camera in failed Gujranwala robbery
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.