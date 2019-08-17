Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Living

We made sure pilgrims are not inconvenienced: Hajj DG

49 mins ago
 
He said they have received lots of positive feedback



Hajj Director General Dr Sajid Yousafani said they have coordinated with local institution to facilitate pilgrims travelling from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.
 
hajj 2019
 
