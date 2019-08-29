Thursday, August 29, 2019 | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
Rashid Hameed
45 mins ago
The plants are deserted
More than 50 of the hundreds of filtration plants set up in Multan at a cost of millions of rupees have been damaged due to negligence
. The plants are
deserted and residents want something to be done.
Multan
water
