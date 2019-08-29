Thursday, August 29, 2019  | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan

45 mins ago
 
The plants are deserted



More than 50 of the hundreds of filtration plants set up in Multan at a cost of millions of rupees have been damaged due to negligence. The plants are deserted and residents want something to be done. 
 
Multan water
 
