Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Watch: What’s causing the motorway accidents in Islamabad?

13 mins ago
 
The traffic police isn't to blame

 
TOPICS:
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Bill to restrain child marriages rejected
Bill to restrain child marriages rejected
government
 
 
 
 
 
child marriage, national assembly, pti
 
MOST READ
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Islamabad shopkeepers ask for alternative after ban on plastic bags
Islamabad shopkeepers ask for alternative after ban on plastic bags
Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz begins services in Rawalpindi
Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz begins services in Rawalpindi
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.