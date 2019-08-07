Watch: War of words erupts between Fawad Chaudhry, Mushahidullah Khan

PML-N leader, PTI lawmakers trade barbs in parliament
A war of words erupted between PTI members like Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry and PML-N's Senator Mushahidullah Khan during the joint session of Parliament on Wednesday.
Senator Mushahidullah condemned the government for trying to reconcile with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Kashmir. These are the same people and this is the same government that kept going after him, he said.
His remarks were met with outrage from the treasury benches. PTI lawmakers began shouting and threatening him, after which he said if anything he said offended them, he took it back.
This is what happens when you don't strive for something and are instead handed it on a silver platter, he said, taking a jab at the government.