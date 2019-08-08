Friday, August 9, 2019  | 7 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Watch: Thieves steal goat in Karachi’s Federal B Area

August 8, 2019
 
Six goats and a cow were stolen from Nazimabad



Two thieves stole a sacrificial goat from outside the office of a welfare organisation in Karachi's Federal B area on Thursday.

The CCTV footage of the robbery shows thieves stealing a goat and then carrying it on their motorcycle.

Ealier in the week, armed men had snatched 10 goats in two separate incidents in North Karachi area. Six goats and a cow were stolen from North Nazimabad area.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
cow eid goat Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Goats, Cows, Eid, Bakra Eid, Mandi
 
MOST READ
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed has his Eid animals ready, do you?
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed has his Eid animals ready, do you?
Watch: War of words erupts between Fawad Chaudhry, Mushahidullah Khan
Watch: War of words erupts between Fawad Chaudhry, Mushahidullah Khan
This Peshawar rabab music shop doesn't like making a noise
This Peshawar rabab music shop doesn’t like making a noise
What happened in the Senate election?
What happened in the Senate election?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.