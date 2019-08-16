Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Entertainment

Watch the Heer Maan Ja cast prove their acting skills

1 hour ago
 
They presented news as anchors



Pakistani rom-com film Heer Maan Ja hit cinemas on Eid. The film’s cast made an appearance on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din, where they showcased their acting skills. Each person was given a news and they had to present it as anchors.

