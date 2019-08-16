Friday, August 16, 2019 | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
TRENDING NOW
Child dies of snake bite in Ziarat
Five crocodiles escape from farmhouse in Karachi’s Steel Town
Asif Zardari sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand
Aga Khan University Hospital treats people for free, court told
Entertainment
Watch the Heer Maan Ja cast prove their acting skills
Naya Din
1 hour ago
They presented news as anchors
Pakistani rom-com film
Heer Maan Ja
hit cinemas on Eid. The film’s cast made an appearance on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din, where they showcased their acting skills. Each person was given a news and they had to present it as anchors.
TOPICS:
Ali Rehman
Hareem Farooq
Heer Maan Ja
Heer Maan Ja, movie, Pakistan film, film, Lollywood, Hareem Farooq, Ali Rehman, news anchor, acting, morning show, celebrities, Pakistani celebrities, actors
