HOME > Government

Rasheed terms General Bajwa’s term extension a ‘message’ to world

2 hours ago
 
The COAS has been given a three-year extension



Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has termed the three-year extension given to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa a "message" to the world that the government and military are on the same page on the issue of Kashmir.
 
GENERAL QAMAR JAVED BAJWA sheikh rasheed
 
