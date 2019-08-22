Thursday, August 22, 2019 | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Violence
Watch: Man attempts to kill Karachi trader in broad daylight
S. Shahnawaz Ali
1 hour ago
He was severely injured
An unidentified man opened fire on a trader in Karachi's Garden area on Thursday, leaving him severely injured.
The trader, identified as Faheem, was speaking on phone outside a hotel when an unidentified man opened fire on him, the CCTV footage of the incident shows.
Police said Faheem had lodged an FIR against a man named Ramiz after he threatened to kill him. Ramiz was sent to jail by a court.
They believe that a relative of Ramiz attacked Faheem for revenge.
Karachi
trader
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.