Thursday, August 22, 2019  | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Watch: Man attempts to kill Karachi trader in broad daylight

1 hour ago
 
He was severely injured



An unidentified man opened fire on a trader in Karachi's Garden area on Thursday, leaving him severely injured.

The trader, identified as Faheem, was speaking on phone outside a hotel when an unidentified man opened fire on him, the CCTV footage of the incident shows.

Police said Faheem had lodged an FIR against a man named Ramiz after he threatened to kill him. Ramiz was sent to jail by a court.

They believe that a relative of Ramiz attacked Faheem for revenge.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Karachi trader
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Garbage piles dampen spirits of residents of Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Garbage piles dampen spirits of residents of Karachi's Liaquatabad
local
Rickshaw prices go up due to rising dollar rates
Rickshaw prices go up due to rising dollar rates
local
Teen models walk the ramp in Faisalabad fashion show
Teen models walk the ramp in Faisalabad fashion show
fashion
 
 
 
 
 
Faisalabad, fashion show, models, ramp walk
 
MOST READ
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Islamabad shopkeepers ask for alternative after ban on plastic bags
Islamabad shopkeepers ask for alternative after ban on plastic bags
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz begins services in Rawalpindi
Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz begins services in Rawalpindi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.