Environment

Watch: Locusts take over Sindh’s White Desert

51 mins ago
 
Swarms of locusts have hit Sindh’s Achro Thar Desert in Sanghar



Swarms of locusts have hit Sindh’s Achro Thar Desert in Sanghar district, devouring newly developed grassland after three years of drought.

Locals have demanded the authorities declare an emergency and contain the locust outbreak.

“The attack started Thursday and they are proceeding further with every passing moment," Khuman Singh, a local from Jeenhar village told Samaa Digital over the phone. "They came from the north and are spreading fast towards the south. We don’t know whether they are coming from Khairpur district’s Nara Taluka or from India."

The pests have spread to two of four union councils of Achro Thar or the White Desert in Sanghar’s Khipro Taluka, where most of the population lives with their livestock.
According to locals, the locusts have moved across 50 villages of UC Ranak Dahar and UC Kamil Hingoro and currently roaming around the same areas.
 
TOPICS:
disaster Sindh
 
