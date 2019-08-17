Saturday, August 17, 2019 | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Four children drown in rainwater collected in Faisalabad
Another Congo case reported in Karachi
Special committee on Kashmir meets today for first time
Pakistan says UNSC meeting proves Kashmir an Internationally disputed territory
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
Muhammad Qurban
19 mins ago
The show is held at the Sozo Water Park
People in Lahore can watch an amazing water show featuring sea lions and dolphins.
TOPICS:
dolphin
Lahore
show
RELATED STORIES
New spell of rain begins across Pakistan
1 day ago
1 day ago
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
3 days ago
3 days ago
Lahore woman arrested for assaulting a salesperson: police
4 days ago
4 days ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP
SAMAA TV
video
15 hours ago
Sindh Wildlife Department and police capture three crocodiles in Karachi
SAMAA TV
video
17 hours ago
Karachi's Sabzi Mandi still muddy after monsoon rains
Amir Majeed
local
22 hours ago
MOST READ
Corrected: 8 people rescued at Korangi Causeway
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi's Red Zone
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.