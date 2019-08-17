Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore

The show is held at the Sozo Water Park



People in Lahore can watch an amazing water show featuring sea lions and dolphins.
 
