Karachi’s Scheme 33 and Paposh Nagar in a sorry state
SAMAA TV
11 mins ago
Roads is in the areas are dilapidated
Karachi's Scheme 33 and Paposh Nagar are in a sorry state as animal waste and offal lies on the streets. The roads are worse off after the recent spell of rain.
TOPICS:
Karachi
Rain
