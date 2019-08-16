Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Karachi’s Scheme 33 and Paposh Nagar in a sorry state

11 mins ago
 
Roads is in the areas are dilapidated



Karachi's Scheme 33 and Paposh Nagar are in a sorry state as animal waste and offal lies on the streets. The roads are worse off after the recent spell of rain.

Karachi Rain
 
