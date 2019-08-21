Wednesday, August 21, 2019 | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Five suspects arrested in Amanullah Zehri murder case
War of words between Mustafa Kamal, Wasim Akhtar over Karachi
Pakistan’s trade loss shrinks 71% in July 2019
Shehbaz Sharif prescribed 10 days of bed rest, court told
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Geopolitics
Watch: Donald Trump’s statement on the Kashmir crisis
SAMAA TV
2 hours ago
File photo: AFP
https://www.samaa.tv/wp-content/uploads//usr/nfs/sestore3/samaa/vodstore/digital-library/2018/08/TRUMP-ON-KASHMIR-SOT-21-08.mp4
TOPICS:
Donald Trump
Kashmir
RELATED STORIES
Gujranwala hosts photography exhibition for Kashmir
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Trump renews offer to mediate amid ‘explosive’ situation in Kashmir
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
‘Twitter apparently blocked Pakistani accounts under influence of Indian lobbies’
17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Watch: Curfew continues to be imposed in India's Kashmir
SAMAA TV
video
1 day ago
MOST READ
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
New Punjab Chowrangi underpass roads falling apart in Karachi
Sindh Wildlife Department and police capture three crocodiles in Karachi
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.