Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid

12 mins ago
 
Crowds gathered around in excitement



On the fourth day this Eid, Thursday, people gathered around to watch the sacrifice of a camel on Burnes Road in Karachi, reports Salman Ahmad.
 
Eidul Azha Karachi
 
Corrected: 8 people rescued at Korangi Causeway
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi's Red Zone
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Pilgrims performing Waqoof-e-Arafat
Hajj 2019: Namaz-e-Zuhr offered in Makkah
