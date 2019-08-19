Monday, August 19, 2019  | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

Watch: Ajmer Sharif custodian asks Muslims to unite against Modi

1 hour ago
 
Watch the video to see what else he said



Syed Sarwar Chishti urged Muslims to unite against the oppression of the Modi government
 
Ajmer Sharif Kashmir
 
Khursheed Shah condemns statement of Indian defense minister
Khursheed Shah condemns statement of Indian defense minister
Funerals held for soldiers martyred along LoC
Funerals held for soldiers martyred along LoC
Maleeha Lodhi says UNSC meeting nullifies India’s claim on Kashmir
Maleeha Lodhi says UNSC meeting nullifies India's claim on Kashmir
