Video: Karachi lawmakers continue to neglect Surjani Town

1 hour ago
 
People living in the area remain helpless



Residents of Surjani town want the authorities to help them out of their misery and improve the condition of their locality. However, their demands continue to fall on deaf ears.

 
 
Karachi Rain
 
