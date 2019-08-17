Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA

Video: 30 Polio cases reported in KP’s Bannu

9 mins ago
 
20,000 parents declined to give anti-polio vaccines to their children



Half of the polio cases reported in Pakistan are from the Bannu district of Kyber Pakhtunkhwa.
 
TOPICS:
bannu khyber pakhtunkhwa polio
 
