Monday, August 19, 2019  | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Trees illegally chopped down at Karachi school

5 hours ago
 
The culprits cut 10 trees

 
TOPICS:
Karachi trees
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Watch: People dump animal offal in Karachi's Gujjar Nullah
Watch: People dump animal offal in Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah
New Punjab Chowrangi underpass roads falling apart in Karachi
New Punjab Chowrangi underpass roads falling apart in Karachi
Watch: Faryal Talpur slams NAB, Islamabad police for midnight jailing
Watch: Faryal Talpur slams NAB, Islamabad police for midnight jailing
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.