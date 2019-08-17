Saturday, August 17, 2019 | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Kashmir cells to be formed at Foreign Office, Pakistani embassies
Seven killed in landslide in Rawalakot amid heavy rain
BNP’s Nawab Amanullah Zehri killed in attack in Khuzdar
Four children drown in rainwater collected in Faisalabad
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Living
The Lahore Zoo has a very unique bird
Areeba Rasheed
1 hour ago
The cassowary is the oldest resident of the zoo
A cassowary is a unique
bird that was brought to the Lahore Zoo from England in 1970. It was five years old at the time.
TOPICS:
Lahore
zoo
RELATED STORIES
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
New spell of rain begins across Pakistan
1 day ago
1 day ago
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
3 days ago
3 days ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
We made sure pilgrims are not inconvenienced: Hajj DG
SAMAA TV
living
6 hours ago
MOST READ
Corrected: 8 people rescued at Korangi Causeway
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi's Red Zone
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.