Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Sindh Wildlife Department and police capture three crocodiles in Karachi

11 mins ago
 
They escaped from a farmhouse in Karachi



Five crocodiles escaped from a farmhouse in Karachi's Steel Town after one of its boundary walls collapsed on Thursday. The Sindh Wildlife Department and police teams captured three crocodiles the same day and two others on Friday.
 
TOPICS:
crocodile Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi still muddy after monsoon rains
Karachi's Sabzi Mandi still muddy after monsoon rains
local
Karachi’s Scheme 33 and Paposh Nagar in a sorry state
Karachi's Scheme 33 and Paposh Nagar in a sorry state
local
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
video
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Corrected: 8 people rescued at Korangi Causeway
Corrected: 8 people rescued at Korangi Causeway
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi's Red Zone
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi’s Red Zone
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.