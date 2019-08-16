Friday, August 16, 2019 | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Child dies of snake bite in Ziarat
Five crocodiles escape from farmhouse in Karachi’s Steel Town
Asif Zardari sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand
Aga Khan University Hospital treats people for free, court told
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Video
Sindh Wildlife Department and police capture three crocodiles in Karachi
SAMAA TV
11 mins ago
They escaped from a farmhouse in Karachi
Five crocodiles escaped from a farmhouse in Karachi's Steel Town after one of its boundary walls collapsed on Thursday. The Sindh Wildlife Department and police teams captured three crocodiles the same day and two others on Friday.
TOPICS:
crocodile
Karachi
RELATED STORIES
We can’t clean Karachi in five days: Ali Zaidi
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Five crocodiles escape from farmhouse in Karachi’s Steel Town
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi still muddy after monsoon rains
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Karachi's Sabzi Mandi still muddy after monsoon rains
Amir Majeed
local
5 hours ago
Karachi's Scheme 33 and Paposh Nagar in a sorry state
SAMAA TV
local
6 hours ago
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Salman Ahmad
video
1 day ago
MOST READ
Corrected: 8 people rescued at Korangi Causeway
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi's Red Zone
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.