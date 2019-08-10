Saturday, August 10, 2019 | 8 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Hamza Shahbaz’s physical remand extended till August 21
Karachi rain: Two people electrocuted to death
Imran Khan calls Bahrain king to brief him on Kashmir
Trains leaving Karachi delayed by up to 10 hours
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Geopolitics
Sheikh Rasheed announces discontinuing the Samjhauta and Thar Express
Samaa Digital
20 mins ago
The train will only take passengers from Lahore to Attari
TOPICS:
sheikh rasheed
trains
RELATED STORIES
Trains leaving Karachi delayed by up to 10 hours
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhry’s comments on Samjhauta Express irk Sheikh Rasheed
22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Sheikh Rasheed permanently discontinues Samjhauta Express
2 days ago
2 days ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
MOST READ
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed has his Eid animals ready, do you?
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Thieves steal goat in Karachi's Federal B Area
Watch: War of words erupts between Fawad Chaudhry, Mushahidullah Khan
Watch: PML-N's Azma Bukhari injured in fight with Lahore police
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.