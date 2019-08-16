Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP

11 mins ago
 
Rains provide relief from the scorching heat



Rain-bearing clouds gathered over northern areas of the country in the early hours of Friday morning.
 
TOPICS:
Rain
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Sindh Wildlife Department and police capture three crocodiles in Karachi
Sindh Wildlife Department and police capture three crocodiles in Karachi
video
Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi still muddy after monsoon rains
Karachi's Sabzi Mandi still muddy after monsoon rains
local
Karachi’s Scheme 33 and Paposh Nagar in a sorry state
Karachi's Scheme 33 and Paposh Nagar in a sorry state
local
 
 
 
 
 
paposh nagar, scheme 33, rain, karachi, eid, offal, animal waste, dirty, garbage
 
MOST READ
Corrected: 8 people rescued at Korangi Causeway
Corrected: 8 people rescued at Korangi Causeway
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi's Red Zone
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi’s Red Zone
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.