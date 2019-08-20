Tuesday, August 20, 2019 | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
TRENDING NOW
Facebook launches tool to let users control data flow
KP students using ice drug in parties: psychiatrist
CBC installs sea animal-shaped dustbins at Karachi’s Sea View
13-year-old maid found dead in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
>
Local
Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz begins services in Rawalpindi
Sadaqat Ali
3 hours ago
It will issue character certificate, driving license among other services
The Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz's services include issuance of character certificate, driving license, vehicle clearance and others.
Police
Rawalpindi
