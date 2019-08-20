Tuesday, August 20, 2019  | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz begins services in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 
It will issue character certificate, driving license among other services



The Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz's services include issuance of character certificate, driving license, vehicle clearance and others.
 
TOPICS:
Police Rawalpindi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
DMC Korangi chairman slams KWSB MD over Karachi’s water woes
DMC Korangi chairman slams KWSB MD over Karachi’s water woes
local
CCTV footage shows Karachi burglars stealing bikes
CCTV footage shows Karachi burglars stealing bikes
local
Islamabad shopkeepers refuse to sell milk in plastic bags
Islamabad shopkeepers refuse to sell milk in plastic bags
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
New Punjab Chowrangi underpass roads falling apart in Karachi
New Punjab Chowrangi underpass roads falling apart in Karachi
Sindh Wildlife Department and police capture three crocodiles in Karachi
Sindh Wildlife Department and police capture three crocodiles in Karachi
Watch: What’s going on with the Let’s Clean Karachi campaign?
Watch: What’s going on with the Let’s Clean Karachi campaign?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.