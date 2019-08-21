Wednesday, August 21, 2019 | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
War of words between Mustafa Kamal, Wasim Akhtar over Karachi
Pakistan's 2019 current account deficit is 73% less than 2018
Shehbaz Sharif prescribed 10 days of bed rest, court told
PM Khan to address rally in Umerkot on August 31
Local
Peshawar’s royal guest house will be used by tribal MPAs
SAMAA TV
56 mins ago
The guest house was constructed in 1942
After the creation of Pakistan, this royal guest house was converted into a state guest house. Newly-elected members from the former tribal districts will be given accommodation here as there is no place in the MPs' house.
TOPICS:
guest house
Peshawar
