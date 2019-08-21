Tuesday, August 20, 2019  | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Peshawar resident Mehsud Alam to make Hollywood debut

August 21, 2019
 
Short film 'The Cure' will be released in 2020



Mehsud Alam, a resident of Peshawar, has been picked by a Hollywood director to work in a short film named 'The Cure'. The short film will be released in 2020.
 
TOPICS:
actor Peshawar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
A tribute to Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi
A tribute to Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi
entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, singer, tribute
 
MOST READ
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
New Punjab Chowrangi underpass roads falling apart in Karachi
New Punjab Chowrangi underpass roads falling apart in Karachi
Sindh Wildlife Department and police capture three crocodiles in Karachi
Sindh Wildlife Department and police capture three crocodiles in Karachi
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.