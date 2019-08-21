Tuesday, August 20, 2019 | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Mayor Akhtar urges Karachiites for civil disobedience
Pakistan plans to take Kashmir issue to ICJ: PM’s aide
Six Indian soldiers killed in retaliatory fire across LoC: ISPR
Facebook launches tool to let users control data flow
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Entertainment
Peshawar resident Mehsud Alam to make Hollywood debut
Saad bin Owais
August 21, 2019
Short film 'The Cure' will be released in 2020
Mehsud Alam, a resident of Peshawar, has been picked by a Hollywood director to work in a short film named 'The Cure'. The short film will be released in 2020.
TOPICS:
actor
Peshawar
RELATED STORIES
KP students using ice drug in parties: psychiatrist
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Woman killed by stepsons near toll plaza
3 days ago
3 days ago
200 people’s sight restored at free Peshawar medical camp
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
A tribute to Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi
SAMAA TV
entertainment
1 day ago
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, singer, tribute
MOST READ
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
New Punjab Chowrangi underpass roads falling apart in Karachi
Sindh Wildlife Department and police capture three crocodiles in Karachi
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.