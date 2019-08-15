Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
New Punjab Chowrangi underpass roads falling apart in Karachi

August 15, 2019
 
Sand being used to cover it up



Roads around the new Punjab Chowrangi underpass in Karachi have started caving in mere months after being built. SAMAA TV's reporter Salman Ahmad interviewed a contractor stationed there to ask why this was the case.
 
Karachi rains
 
    Asim   August 16, 2019 10:15 am/ Reply

    This is my way & I’m bit surprised that they don’t bother for taxpayers money. Besides, rain is not the only reason for this damage as there’s on daily overflow of water at this place & rather fixing it they made a hole so water shall fall in the underpass.
    Immediate action required to stop the daily overflow of water from the water pumping station just adjacent to underpass.

    AC   August 16, 2019 4:39 pm/ Reply

    The junction has been falling apart even before it was opened! NAB and other government departments need to review the contract for this major project. The main contractor involved (run by two brothers) are sitting pretty! They built two huge side by side houses for themselves, while this project construction was underway, in DHA Phase 8. Each house worth millions of dollars! It doesn’t take much thinking to work out where all the money for this substandard construction really went! It went to build their luxurious houses.

