Monday, August 26, 2019
Violence
Muggers deprive Karachi couple of cash, jewelry
S. Shahnawaz Ali
17 mins ago
CCTV footage shows faces of the street criminals
Four teenaged muggers deprive a couple of cash and jewelry in Karachi's Gulberg area.
TOPICS:
Karachi
street crimes
