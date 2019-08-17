Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
MNA Abdul Shakoor blames water board for Karachi’s rain mess

2 hours ago
 
KWSB should be handed over to Rangers, he says



Abdul Shakoor Shah, the MNA of Lyari, holds the KWSB responsible for the on going sanitation crisis in Karachi.
 
Karachi lyari Rain
 
