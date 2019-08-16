Friday, August 16, 2019 | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Microsoft’s top 4th cyber security researcher is Pakistani Ashar Javed
Ahsan Ansari
44 mins ago
Cyber security researcher list 2019 released
Ashar Javed from Bahawalpur has been ranked 4th on Microsoft's 75 cyber security researcher list from all over the world.
TOPICS:
microsoft
