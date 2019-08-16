Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Technology

Microsoft’s top 4th cyber security researcher is Pakistani Ashar Javed

44 mins ago
 
Cyber security researcher list 2019 released



Ashar Javed from Bahawalpur has been ranked 4th on Microsoft's 75 cyber security researcher list from all over the world.
 
Corrected: 8 people rescued at Korangi Causeway
Watch: Rain water floods Karachi's Red Zone
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Pilgrims performing Waqoof-e-Arafat
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
