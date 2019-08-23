Thursday, August 22, 2019  | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Man held for attempting to break ATM machine in Faisalabad

August 23, 2019
 
The suspect was identified through CCTV footage



Police arrested on Thursday a man for attempting to break open an ATM machine in Faisalabad.

The suspect was identified with the help of CCTV footage provided by bank officials.

