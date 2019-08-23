Thursday, August 22, 2019 | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Man held for attempting to break ATM machine in Faisalabad
Yousaf Cheema
August 23, 2019
The suspect was identified through CCTV footage
Police arrested on Thursday a man for attempting to break open an ATM machine in Faisalabad.
The suspect was identified with the help of CCTV footage provided by bank officials.
