Kya ap anti-depressants addictive hain?
Samaa Originals
14 mins ago
Mahireen ki raye is video main dekhain
Log iss cheez ko mante hain keh anti-depressants khanney se aap iss ke aadi ban jatey hain , jis ki wajah se woh ilaj kraney se katratey hain, Hum ne experts se poocha keh kya waqai yeh sach hai. Tibbi mahireen ki raye is video main dekhain.
TOPICS:
anti-depressants
anxiety
depression
Health
