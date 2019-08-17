Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Karachi’s sewerage lines choked because of garbage: Saeed Ghani

3 hours ago
 
Karachi water board is working to clear sewerage lines



PPP's Saeed Ghani explains why sewerage lines get choked whenever it rains in Karachi.
 
TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Video: Karachi lawmakers continue to neglect Surjani Town
Video: Karachi lawmakers continue to neglect Surjani Town
video
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
local
Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP
Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP
video
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Corrected: 8 people rescued at Korangi Causeway
Corrected: 8 people rescued at Korangi Causeway
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Video: Teenager electrocuted in Karachi's Soldier Bazaar
Video: Teenager electrocuted in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.