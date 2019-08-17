Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Karachi woman develops foot disease as sewerage water enters home

22 mins ago
 
Houses in Lyari are flooded with sewerage water after recent rains



Karachi's Lyari is covered in mud, sewerage water and dirt. Women in the area are developing foot diseases because of the sewerage water that entered their households during recent rains in the city.
 
Karachi lyari sewerage
 
