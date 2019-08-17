Saturday, August 17, 2019 | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Rawalpindi man who raped 45 women remanded into police custody
PM Khan launches health cards for people with disabilities
Kashmir cells to be formed at Foreign Office, Pakistani embassies
Seven killed in landslide in Rawalakot amid heavy rain
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
Karachi woman develops foot disease as sewerage water enters home
Syed Ali Hasnain Zaidi
22 mins ago
Houses in Lyari are flooded with sewerage water after recent rains
Karachi's Lyari is covered in mud, sewerage water and dirt. Women in the area are developing foot diseases because of the sewerage water that entered their households during recent rains in the city.
TOPICS:
Karachi
lyari
sewerage
RELATED STORIES
MNA Abdul Shakoor blames water board for Karachi’s rain mess
19 mins ago
19 mins ago
Video: Karachi lawmakers continue to neglect Surjani Town
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Residents evicted from ‘crooked’ building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Video: Karachi lawmakers continue to neglect Surjani Town
Sonia Shehzad
video
3 hours ago
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
Muhammad Qurban
local
11 hours ago
Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP
SAMAA TV
video
1 day ago
MOST READ
Corrected: 8 people rescued at Korangi Causeway
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Video: Teenager electrocuted in Karachi's Soldier Bazaar
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.