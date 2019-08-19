Monday, August 19, 2019 | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
TRENDING NOW
Seven-year-old found unconscious, dies on way to hospital in Abbottabad
Zardari, Faryal Talpur’s judicial remand extended till September 5
Five people detained for beating Karachi teen to death
Neighbours kill Lahore man after his goat ate their plant
Local
Islamabad shopkeepers refuse to sell milk in plastic bags
Abid Ali
1 hour ago
Customers have to bring containers to get dairy products
Islamabad has banned plastic bags and shopkeepers have now stopped selling dairy products in them too. Customers will have to bring containers in order to get milk and yogurt.
Islamabad
plastic bags
Islamabad artists turn utensils and toys into truck art
25 mins ago
25 mins ago
25 mins ago
Watch: Players kick off the Azadi Golf Tournament in Islamabad
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
New spell of rain begins across Pakistan
3 days ago
3 days ago
3 days ago
VIDEO
Video: Karachi lawmakers continue to neglect Surjani Town
Sonia Shehzad
2 days ago
Sonia Shehzad
video
2 days ago
Watch: Leaping dolphins and dancing sea lions dazzle Lahore
Muhammad Qurban
2 days ago
Muhammad Qurban
local
2 days ago
Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP
SAMAA TV
video
3 days ago
Watch: Camel sacrifice on 4th day from Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Watch: People dump animal offal in Karachi's Gujjar Nullah
New Punjab Chowrangi underpass roads falling apart in Karachi
Watch: Faryal Talpur slams NAB, Islamabad police for midnight jailing
