HOME > Local

Islamabad shopkeepers refuse to sell milk in plastic bags

1 hour ago
 
Customers have to bring containers to get dairy products



Islamabad has banned plastic bags and shopkeepers have now stopped selling dairy products in them too. Customers will have to bring containers in order to get milk and yogurt.
 
Islamabad plastic bags
 
